UP govt to develop 'Electronic Park' in Noida along Yamuna Expressway

After Toy Park, Film City, Medical Device Park and Leather Park, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to develop an 'Electronic Park' for electronic devices and accessories along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The park is expected to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore and will provide employment to thousands of local youths, according to Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of the Yamuna Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

"The park is likely to be developed in an area of 250 acres either in Sector 14 or Sector 10 of the YEIDA near Jewar Airport," Singh said in a statement.

"National and international companies making mobile phones, TVs and other electronic goods will establish their units in the park.

The investors are impressed by the state government's policies to promote electronics industry," he added.

Singh, a senior IAS officer, said the proposed international airport in Jewar being built by the state government is proving to be a "boon" for YEIDA in terms of investments in different sectors.

Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The airport is billed to be India's biggest airport upon completion and will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares, according to officials.

