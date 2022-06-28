Udaipur tailor beheading: CM Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi others react on brutal murder of shopkeeper

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi others react to the beheading of tailor in Udaipur

Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP's Vasundhara Raje among others condoled the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday. The tailor was beheaded in broad daylight by two people who belonged to a particular community after they came across his social media post where he stood in the favour of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Strict action will be taken against the criminals, says Ashok Gelot

CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of the person and took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, "I condemn the heinous murder of the youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime."

No justification for this crime, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Rajasthan government to take strict action against the culprits. In a series of tweets, he wrote, "I condemn the gruesome murder in Udaipur Rajasthan. There can be no justification for it. Our party’s consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take the law into their own hands. We demand that the state government take the strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld."

We have to come together to defeat hate, says Rahul Gandhi

The culprits should get the harshest punishment: Priyanka Gandhi

Condemning the incident, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of the Congress Party expressed her condolences. She wrote on Twitter, "The amount of condemnation of the violent incident in Udaipur is less. The culprits should get the harshest punishment. The designs that spread hatred, hatred and violence in the name of religion are fatal for our country and society. Together we have to strengthen efforts for peace and non-violence."

State govt should arrest and expose the culprits: Vasundhara Raje

What happened in Udaipur?

Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Monday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The tailor was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

In another video, the alleged assailant admitted that they “beheaded” the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting “this fire”. As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters.

Shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation -- Rs 50 lakh and a government job -- given to the victim’s family.

