Udaipur tailor beheaded for social media post in support of Nupur Sharma; CM appeals for peace

Udaipur: A shopkeeper in Rajasthan's Udaipur was brutally murdered by two people belonging to a particular community for putting social media status in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

According to reports, some people with knife and sword went to a shop in Udaipur and brutally murdered a shopkeeper in broad daylight.

Reports further say that the accused came to a tailor's shop on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes and then brutally killed the shopkeeper. The victim has been identified as Kanhaiyalal.

The accused murderers not only brutally beheaded the tailor with a shard-edged weapon but also made a video of the crime.

The incident happened around 2:30 pm on Monday when a person named Riyaz along with one another arrived on a motorcycle.

The victim runs a tailor shop named 'Supreme Tailors' in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi area of Bhoot Mahal.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared."

"It's a sad & shameful incident. There's a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM & Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public & say that such violence won't be tolerated & appeal for peace," Ashok Gehlot further said.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district following the murder of a tailor, authorities said.

The relatives told that Kanhaiyalal was a resident of Govardhan Vilas area. Around 10 days ago, he posted a social media post in favour of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Ever since then, people from a particular community were threatening to kill him.

Kanhaiyalal was troubled by the constant threats and he even informed police about the same. The victim didn't even open his shop for the past 6 days.

Reports say the police didn't take any serious action regarding this and asked the tailor to remain for a few days.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.

