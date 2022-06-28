Udaipur tailor beheaded: 600 additional cops in city, internet suspended after murder on camera

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV A tailor in Udaipur was beheaded after his social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Udaipur tailor beheaded: The situation is tense in the Udaipur city after a tailor was beheaded in broad daylight by two people belonging to a particular community over his social media post in the favour of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Post the brutal murder, the internet services in Udaipur have been suspended and 600 additional cops have been sent to control law & order situation.

Reports say four IPS teams have been sent from Jaipur to Udaipur to further the investigation process.

Additional Director General Janga Srinivas, MN Dinesh, DIG RP Goyal and Rajiv Pachar have been posted in the city. About 30 RPS, 5 RAC company have also been deployed in the city.

The accused brutally murdered the tailor using a shard-edged weapon and also filmed the crime. In the video, the victim identified as Kanhaiyalal kept on saying "what's his fault... what's his fault..."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm. "It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared."

"It's a sad & shameful incident. There's a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM & Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public&say that such violence won't be tolerated & appeal for peace," Rajasthan CM said.

Speaking on the incident, Rajasthan Governor's office said, "the Udaipur incident is unfortunate. Governor Kalraj Mishra appeals to the public to maintain peace & communal harmony. The District Administration has been directed to take strict action against the culprits."

Meanwhile, a statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions, said ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on the Udaipur murder.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.

