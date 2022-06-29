Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Udaipur beheading case Rajasthan Govt's appeasement policy triggered the brutal murder, says Vasundhara Raje

Highlights Raj Govt's appeasement policy triggered Udaipur beheading, says Raje

Horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state

Victim had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma

Criticizing the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government's policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state. "With the brutal murder of innocent youth in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately," Raje said.

After the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month. The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

Internet services have been suspended in the entire state on Tuesday. Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to maintain peace. "We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs," said Bhatt. Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur following the incident, said sources.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim. A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

(ANI Inputs)

