Udaipur beheading: Both accused arrested from Rajsamand, more videos recovered from phone

Udaipur beheading: Two accused who brutally murdered a tailor in Udaipur on camera have been arrested from the Rajsamand area in Rajasthan. The shopkeeper was killed for putting social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The tailor was murdered around 2:30 pm today while both the accused were arrested almost 5 hours post the incident.

"Both the accused of the murder of a man in Udaipur arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court," said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The accused not only brutally killed the tailor but also filmed the crime scene while the victim was continuously pleading saying "what was his falt". The video was later posted on social media.

Not only this, the two accused later made another video confessing to he crime, and gave similar threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, many more videos have been found on the mobile phone of one of the accused Riyaz. Further investigation in the case is underway.

