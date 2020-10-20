Trouble for Kamal Nath, Election Commission seeks detailed report on Congress leader's 'item' remark

Image Source : PTI EC seeks report on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark.

The Election Commission on Monday sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state.

"Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report. It would be with the Commission on Tuesday. Based on it, the Commission would take a view," said a senior EC functionary.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item". He didn't take the name of Imarti Devi, but his remark was direct at her. The BJP has fielded Imarti Devi from Dabra.

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women had also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action.

"By the time we received reference from NCW, we had already sought a detailed report from CEO, Madhya Pradesh," the EC official said.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The BJP is in direct fight with the Congress, which lost power to the saffron party following a defection earlier in March.

