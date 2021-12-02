Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
  Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh suspended for irregularities and lapses: Official.
TMC considering change in party's name, constitution: Sources

According to reports, in the next three months, the Trinamool Congress may make changes in its party's constitution.

New Delhi Updated on: December 02, 2021 18:10 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is considering changing the name of the party, as well as the party may soon amend its constitution, sources said on Thursday.

According to reports, in the next three months, the Trinamool Congress may make changes in its party's constitution.

Discussions are also taking place over changing the name of the party, however, no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

According to some senior leaders of Trinamool Congress, the party will soon take a decision whether to change its name or not.

