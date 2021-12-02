TMC considering change in party's name, constitution: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is considering changing the name of the party, as well as the party may soon amend its constitution, sources said on Thursday.

According to reports, in the next three months, the Trinamool Congress may make changes in its party's constitution.

Discussions are also taking place over changing the name of the party, however, no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

According to some senior leaders of Trinamool Congress, the party will soon take a decision whether to change its name or not.

