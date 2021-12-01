'There is no UPA', says Mamata as she meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAWARSPEAKS West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Highlights Mamata Banerjee is presently visiting Mumbai.

She met with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence today.

When asked if Pawar could be Chairman of UPA, she said, "There is not UPA now".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her Mumbai visit, met with NCP leader Sharad Pawar. When asked if Sharad Pawar should be made chairman of the UPA, she said, "What is UPA? There is not UPA now". Her cryptic statement hinted at the possibility of a fresh opposition to be assembled before the general elections two years away.

Pawar however expressed pleasure over his meet with the TMC supremo at his Mumbai residence. "Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people", he tweeted after the meeting.

He made a fresh pitch for the unity of opposition parties to take on the BJP after the meeting. "All those opposed to the BJP are welcome to join us. There is no question of excluding anyone," Pawar told reporters when asked if an alliance without Congress was on the cards.

"We discussed the prevailing situation and the need for all like-minded parties to come together and provide a strong alternative to the BJP," the NCP chief said.

"Leadership is not an issue at this point. We need to unitedly work against the BJP," he added.

