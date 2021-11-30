Mamata Banerjee on 3-day Mumbai visit; to meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee on 3-day Mumbai visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from today (November 30), during which she is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart and state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mamata is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year.

"Mamata Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to Mumbai from tomorrow. She will hold meetings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The CM also aims to attract investments to the state," a senior TMC leader said.

Banerjee had last week visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for various demands of the state.

She, however, did not pay a visit to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, given the changed equation between the TMC and the grand old party.

