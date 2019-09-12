Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
he tremors of magnitude 3.6 were felt at 2.22 am, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

Dehradun Published on: September 12, 2019 15:43 IST
Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A mild earthquake hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Thursday.

The tremors of magnitude 3.6 were felt at 2.22 am, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The earthquake with a latitude of 30.4 degree North and longitude of 79.7 degree East had its epicentre in Pandukeshwar, it said.

It had a depth of 14 kilometers, the centre said quoting the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

