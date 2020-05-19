Image Source : PTI Top Hizb Commander killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter

Top Hizbul Commander and son of Hurriyat Chairman Junaid Sehrai killed on Tuesday during a 10-hours-long gun battle between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Along with Sehrai, his associate died in the encounter. Junaid has done his MBA degree and later he joined militancy in March 2018.

A joint team of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in Dana Mazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar city following inputs about the presence of militants. It was around 2 am when the gun battle between the terrorists and security forces begin.

“It was a congested area while before launching an operation, locals in the neighbourhood were evacuated safely. Shortly after the area was brought under siege, mobile internet, and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, were snapped in Srinagar," said a source.

In the encounter, a cop and three troopers also got injured. The security forces had recovered two dead bodies from the site. One body was of Junaid Sehrai while the body was of Tariq Ahmad, who belongs from Pulwama.

Junaid's death comes as the second major setback for the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen after the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

In year 2020, as many as 73 militants were killed in various anti-militancy operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

