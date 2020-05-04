Tobacco product packets to have new health warning

Representational Image

Tobacco product packets will now have new health warnings, the Ministry of Health said today. The ministry has notified two sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. The amended rules will be effective from September 1, 2020, the ministry said.

NEW SET OF HEALTH WARNINGS ON TOBACCO PRODUCT PACKETS

Image-1 will be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from September 1, 2020. All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, shall display Image-I, the ministry said in a notification today.

Health Warning (Image 1) on the left, Health Warning (Image 2) on the right.

Image-2 shall come into effect following the end of twelve months from the date of commencement of specified health warning of Image 1. All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2021, shall display Image-2.

The ministry said any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the provision is a punishable offense with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.

