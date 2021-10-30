Tikri border to be open from 7am-8pm, only two-wheelers and ambulances allowed to ply: Farmers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE | Security personnel at Tikri border, during the ongoing farmers protest against the Centers new farm laws, in New Delhi

The farmers have agreed to allow only two-wheelers and ambulances at the Tikri border, where the police removed the barricading which was in place for the last 11 months in view of farmers' protest. They have also agreed that border will open only from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Delhi Police on Thursday night started removing roadblocks placed at the Tikri border point where farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, with sources indicating that one carriageway of the road will open in the coming days.

The process to remove the barricades started following the October 21 Supreme Court direction, calling for unblocking of the roads that have remained out of bounds for commuters due to the anti-farm laws protests at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

The police had put multiple layers of barricades on the roads, complete with giant nails and huge concrete blocks as thousands of farmers had tried to cross Delhi borders in November last year.

Meanwhile, soon after the news of police removing barricades reached BKU, it has now issued a statement appealing to the farmers to reach the site as soon as possible to strengthen the agitation. They said there is a conspiracy against the stir and they will fight it.

