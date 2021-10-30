No relief for commuters even as barricades removed from borders; BKU says 'protests will continue'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police barricades being removed near farmers' agitation site at Ghazipur border

The Delhi Police on Friday began removing barricades from the Ghazipur border, where farmers have long been protesting against the three farm laws. Officials of the Delhi Police were seen removing iron nails that were installed on NH9 at Ghazipur, where hundreds of protesters, mainly belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), have been occupying a road stretch since November 2020.

The police had placed barricades on the roads, along with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital in November last year to protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

However, the removal of barricades and cemented blocks has not caused any relief to daily commuters. The Delhi Police had reopened the route to Delhi on Friday, however, the barricades put up by farmers and the Uttar Pradesh police have yet not been removed.

Commuters going towards Delhi via the Delhi-Meerut expressway are not been allowed to proceed and were advised to return. According to the details, commuters were advised to take another route due to barricading, in the wake of farmers' protests.

Meanwhile, soon after the news of police removing barricades reached BKU, it has now issued a statement appealing to the farmers to reach the site as soon as possible to strengthen the agitation. They said there is a conspiracy against the stir and they will fight it.

"Reach the Ghazipur border and strengthen the agitation. Every day there is a conspiracy against the movement, we have to be ready against every conspiracy," the BKU said in an appeal to the farmers.

Commenting on whether the removal of barricades will affect the farmers' movement, the BKU has said the protest against the three central farm laws at the Delhi-UP border in Ghazipur and elsewhere will continue as usual.

"There is no confusion about the status quo on the border. Protests will continue. There is no change in the strategy of farmers," the BKU said in the statement

"It was the police who had put the barricades after the January 26 incident. Delhi Police is correcting its mistake after farmers gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that they have not blocked the roads. Farmers in large numbers are present at Ghazipur border."

