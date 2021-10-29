Fertiliser shortage issue: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of four farmers in UP's Lalitpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of farmers who died waiting for fertiliser in UP's Lalitpur.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the families of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in a queue for purchasing fertilizer.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader claimed that the entire Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh is facing a severe shortage of fertiliser.

A Congress spokesman also claimed that there is an "absolute shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region due to which many farmers have died and one has committed suicide".

Gandhi met the family members of at least four farmers who lost their lives recently in Lalitpur, the party said.

According to the Congress spokesman, Gandhi met the families of Bhogi Pal (55) of Naya Gaon village who died after he was taken seriously ill while standing in the queue for fertilisers, Sohi Ahirwar (40) of Mailwara Khurd who allegedly committed suicide after failing to get fertilisers, Mahesh Kumar Bunker (36) of Banyana Narahat village whose condition deteriorated while standing in the line for fertilisers and Bablu Pal (40) of Pali village who allegedly committed suicide.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Bundelkhand, Lalitpur: Met the affected farmers' families and shared their pain”.

She also tagged the video of her interaction with the families.

Last week, a farmer had died in a queue at a fertiliser shop in the district's Jakhlaun area, where he was allegedly waiting for his turn for the past two days.

Superintendent of Police, Nikhil Pathak, had told that Bhogi Pal of Naya Gaon died due to cardiac arrest at a fertiliser shop. He was standing in a queue outside the shop for two days.

On Thursday, the Congress leader interacted with porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, to Lalitpur comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state early next year.

(With agency inputs)

