At 6.5 degrees Celsius, Telangana records lowest temperature this winter season

Image Source : PTI Telangana'sAdilabad records 6.5°C as lowest temperature this winter season

While most parts of North India struggled under extreme coldwave conditions this winter, Telangana's Adilabad district has recorded season's lowest temperature so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in the district was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

"So far in the winter season, December 28 and December 29 have recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius at Adilabad as the lowest temperature in Telangana. Hyderabad has recorded the lowest temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius as season's lowest temperature," Rajarao, Meteorologist said.

"Hyderabad reported a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius its above normal since, last 24 hours, remaining other places also reported one degree Celsius to two degrees Celsius above normal temperatures," he added.

In the past few days, Mumbai too recorded 24 degrees Celcius, which was 4 degrees less than the temperature recorded the previous day.

The average maximum temperature for Mumbai during this time is 31 degrees Celsius, thus, there has been a drop of 7 degrees in the day temperatures for the City of Dreams. In fact, if statistics are to be seen, January 16's maximum is the lowest for the season, making it the most pleasant day so far.

Meanwhile, temperatures across West Bengal is likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius Friday onwards, the weather office said. The northern districts are likely to be engulfed in dense fog and cold day conditions will prevail during the next two days, while the southern districts may experience shallow to moderate fog during the period, it said.

Darjeeling was coldest in the state on Wednesday with night temperature dropping to 1.6 degrees Celsius, while another Himalayan town Kalimpong was a tad warmer at 6 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, icy winds from the hills brought the mercury on Wednesday, the weather department said. The city recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Tuesday and a notch below normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature dropped to 17.9 degrees Celsius, from 20.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday. It was three notches less than normal.

Also Read | Mumbai records season's lowest maximum temperature, further drop expected

Also Read | Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains; temperature dips to 9 degrees C​