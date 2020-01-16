Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains; temperature dips to 9 degrees C

Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
Parts of Delhi and adjoining areas to the national capital on Thursday morning witnessed light rains which led a slight dip in the temperature with the air quality recorded under the 'poor' category.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2020 10:33 IST
Image Source : ANI

Parts of Delhi and adjoining areas to the national capital on Thursday morning witnessed light rains which led a slight dip in the temperature with the air quality recorded under the 'poor' category. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the minimum temperature in Delhi 9 degrees celsius. However,  the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. 

IMD has attributed that the cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan has caused a western disturbance due to which this change in the weather of the national capital has occurred. 

IMD predicted that the sky will be generally cloudy with a thunderstorm with hail expected during the day. 

At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours on Thursday due to fog, railway officials said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 245.

The Air Quality Index may deteriorate slightly on Friday "but will remain within the upper end of moderate to the poor category," it added.

Image Source : PTI

Trains run on tracks amid dense fog during a cold winter morning

Image Source : ANI

Delhi temperature dips to 9 degrees C

Image Source : ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the minimum temperature in Delhi 9 degrees celsius. 

Image Source : ANI

