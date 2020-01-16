Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains; temperature dips to 9 degrees C

Image Source : ANI Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains

Parts of Delhi and adjoining areas to the national capital on Thursday morning witnessed light rains which led a slight dip in the temperature with the air quality recorded under the 'poor' category. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the minimum temperature in Delhi 9 degrees celsius. However, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

IMD has attributed that the cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan has caused a western disturbance due to which this change in the weather of the national capital has occurred.

IMD predicted that the sky will be generally cloudy with a thunderstorm with hail expected during the day.

At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by several hours on Thursday due to fog, railway officials said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 245.

The Air Quality Index may deteriorate slightly on Friday "but will remain within the upper end of moderate to the poor category," it added.

