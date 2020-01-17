Mumbai records season's lowest maximum temperature, further drop expected

Image Source : PTI At 24 degrees, Mumbai records lowest maximum of season, minimum drops as well

Temperatures in Mumbai are dropping each day. The maximum temperature in Mumbai has dropped in the last three days and was recorded at 24 degrees on Thursday, which is 4 degrees less than the temperature recorded on Wednesday. The average maximum temperature for the city during this time is 31 degrees Celsius, thus, there has been a drop of 7 degrees in the day temperatures for the City of Dreams. In fact, if statistics are to be seen, Thursday's maximum is the lowest for the season, making it the most pleasant day so far.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Mumbai has also witnessed a drop, settling at 15.4 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the normal levels. According to a forecast by the weather department, the minimum temperature in India's financial capital is expected to come down to a degree and settle below 15 degrees by Friday.

Meanwhile, the maximum may settle around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

The reason for such weather conditions can be attributed to the northerly winds sweeping across Northern Plains, even crossing Gujarat and reaching parts of Coastal Maharashtra. No other activity in terms of rains is expected.

After 48 hours, gradually, temperatures will begin to rise on account of the arrival of fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to approach on January 20, due to which the flow will get disrupted. Thus, by January 21 and 22, rise of 5 degrees in the minimums is expected and an increase of about 3-4 degrees in the maximums is expected.

