Extreme cold weather kills over 100 in Pakistan

The death toll due to the extreme cold weather conditions in Pakistan has increased to over 100, according to authorities. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) recorded the highest number of casualties at 74, while 56 others were injured, Dawn news said in a report, adding that 88 houses have been completely destroyed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, where he received a briefing from the PoK Chief Secretary regarding the damages incurred due to the heavy snowfall, avalanches, landslides and other rain-related incidents in the region as well as the relief efforts undertaken.

PoK authorities have said that the toll could increase as some areas in the Neelum Valley were still inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, while weather officials forecast another spell of snowfall beginning on Friday.

The other victims were reported from Balochistan (20) and at least seven from Sialkot and other districts of Punjab over the past few days. Two more deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Rain-related incidents also led to the closure of major roads and highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK and Balochistan.

