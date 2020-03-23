Telangana reports 3 new COVID-19 positive cases, state toll climbs to 19

Coronavirus cases in Telangana rise to 19 after three new confirmed positive (Representational image)

Telangana on Monday reported three new coronavirus positive cases taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 30. Considering the current situation in the state, the Telangana government has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of disease. The three new people who have been confirmed with COVID-19 has a travel history to France, London, and Indonesia respectively. The patients are currently stable and have been admitted to the designated hospitals.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared a total lockdown in the state till March 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the containment process has been initiated in places where confirmed cases have been diagnosed. The state government has appealed to the public to stay calm and not panic. The state is taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard the public. The administration has also informed people who have returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not.

Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must remain in strict home quarantine for 14 days. To contact the nearest government hospital immediately after the onset of symptoms. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had also requested citizens to take the lockdown seriously saying, "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi."

ALSO READ | Delhi lockdown: Transport suspended, borders sealed to contain COVID-19 spread - Here's what will be affected

ALSO READ | Italy registers 59,138 coronavirus cases, 5,476 dead