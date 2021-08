Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended till August 23

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state till August 23. As per the guidelines issued, the offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

More to follow.

