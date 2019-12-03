Schools closed as heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu; normal life disrupted

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Schools closed as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have ordered the closure of all schools in the state on Tuesday, as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Tamil Nadu. Rain fury due to the Northeast monsoon has brought the state to a standstill. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather advisory had said Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

All necessary measures have been taken to tackle the situation caused by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, state government assured on Sunday.

A wall had collapsed on houses in Coimbatore on Monday, which claimed the lives of as many as 17 people. The deceased also included 11 women and 3 children.

The state government on Monday said as many as 25 people have died in various rain-related incidents across Tamil Nadu since November 29.

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 48 hours. Various parts of the state have been receiving good rainfall since the onset of the monsoon on October 16.

Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan told reporters that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains.

Meanwhile, residents have been moved to safe ground as houses were marooned, officials said. Vehicular traffic in Tiruchendur and Tuticorin was also affected.

Kovai Express and Pearl City Express were stopped at Melur as the tracks got submerged. State minister Vijayabaskar visited the flood-affected areas in Pudukottai district and was overseeing relief operation.

