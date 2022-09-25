Tamil Nadu: SDPI functionaries arrested in petrol bomb attack in RSS member's residence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The police action comes following a series of attacks on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in the last few days in the State.

Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested two functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in relation to a petrol bomb on the residential premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders.

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said that the arrests were made only after a thorough technical investigation Kuniyamuthur area. The police have identified the accused as Jesuraj and Iliyas. Officials further said that they will be produced before the court for remand after completion of interrogation.

Police are closing in two more accused involved in another two cases and will bring them to book soon, he said, adding that there is progress in other cases and also stoning a government bus.

The police action comes following a series of attacks on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in the last few days in the State. The attacks come against the backdrop of nationwide raids conducted at the offices of the Popular Front of India by the National Investigation Agency recently. SDPI is the political affiliate of PFI.

What was the incident?

As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV installed on the street. According to the details, the bombs were hurled at the residence of MS Krishnan in the Mel Anuppanadi housing board area at nearly 7:38 pm.

Commenting on the incident, Shanmugam Madurai South's Assistant Commissioner said, "Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured in the accident."

Tamil Nadu BJP writes to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times.

The letter to Amit shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Caught on cam: Miscreants hurl three petrol bombs at RSS member's residence in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

ALSO READ | Petrol-filled bottle hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore hours after NIA raids against PFI

Latest India News