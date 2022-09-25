Tamil Nadu: Miscreants hurl three petrol bombs at RSS member's residence in Madurai | Caught on cam

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Miscreants hurl three petrol bombs at RSS member's residence in Madurai

Highlights The bombs were hurled in Mel Anuppanadi housing board area at nearly 7:38 pm on Saturday

RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran filed a petition in this regard

The police have assured action and the arrest of the accused

Tamil Nadu: As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV installed on the street. According to the details, the bombs were hurled at the residence of MS Krishnan in the Mel Anuppanadi housing board area at nearly 7:38 pm.

In the CCTV video shared by news agency ANI, bike-borne miscreants could be seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs. Some locals were also seen on the street at the time of the incident.

Commenting on the incident, Shanmugam Madurai South's Assistant Commissioner said, "Three petrol bombs were thrown at RSS member house and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured in the accident."

Meanwhile, RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran have already filed a petition to the Keerathurai police in connection with the matter. The police have assured action and the arrest of the accused.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014, the police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

BJP's Suseendran said that the idea of the PFI (Popular Front of India) is to establish an Islamic state in India adding that they are doing a planned action to disrupt the Hindu nation and disrupt the traditional culture of the democratic country.

"In the last two days more than 20 people's houses have been attacked, DMK Congress and its allied parties have not expressed any condemnation against this incident. But they only need Hindu votes. They (DMK and alliance party') did not come forward to voice the atrocities against Hindus. Soon there will be a change of government in Tamil Nadu. If the police delay in arresting the accused, the protest will continue till the arrest of the accused," said Suseendran.

Tamil Nadu BJP writes to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times.

The letter to Amit shah mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits (the incident include the damaging of houses, vehicles, hurling of petrol bombs etc.).

Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, said the police.

No person was injured or no major property damage took place.

"Petrol bomb hurled on RSS functionary Seetharaman's residence at Chitlapakkam in Tambaram near Chennai. Efforts are underway to nab two unidentified people who threw petrol bomb," according to the Tamil Nadu police.

The occupant, Seetharaman (62), a district coordinator of RSS was inside the house with his family. Family members rushed out after hearing a loud noise.

"At around 4 am, we heard a loud sound and saw fire outside. We thought it to be a short circuit but it wasn't the case. We doused the fire and called police officials. They got the footage of the accused," Seetharaman said.

After being informed about the incident, Chitlapakkam police officers came to the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the area.

The footage revealed that suspects on a two-wheeler stopped in front of Sitharaman's house, ignited the bottle filled with petrol and threw it inside the house.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Another bottle bomb hurled at BJP leader's house in Coimbatore, car damaged

Latest India News