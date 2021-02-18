Swami Ramdev all praise for Rajat Sharma's Rs 64 lakh donation to help flood-hit Uttarakhand

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Swami Ramdev praises Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh to help flood-hit Uttarakhand

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Thursday heaped praise on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma for donating Rs 64 lakh towards flood-ravaged Uttarakhand. In a tweet shared in the morning, Ramdev said that Rajat Sharma has set an example for others and hailed his leadership.

Continuing his long practice of extending help to people hit hard by natural calamities, Rajat Sharma, who turns 64 on Thursday (February 18), donated Rs 64 lakh for those affected by the disaster in Chamoli.

The yoga guru also prayed for Rajat Sharma's good health and long life.

"Every patriot should take up the cause of helping those affected by the tragedy by joining the #ReliefWithRajatSharma campaign. Greetings to Rajat Sharma on his birthday," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Rajat Sharma's journey of struggle to success gives inspiration to crores of Indians. He is a role model for many," Ramdev said on India TV.

The disaster was triggered after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier burst through its banks in Chamoli district on February 7, leading to an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. So far, 58 bodies of disaster victims have been recovered including 11 from a tunnel in Tapovan, while 146 people are still missing.

