Rajat Sharma donates Rs 64 lakh for flood-ravaged Uttarakhand

Uttarkhand witnessed massive devastation on February 7 when a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Raini area in Chamoli triggered a flash flood in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda river system.

The natural calamity wreaked havoc in the hilly state. Scores of houses were damaged, some completely demolished. Hundreds of people went missing. Over 50 bodies have been recovered. Uttarakhand, which was ravaged by floods and landslides in 2013, has to again begin the arduous task of rebuilding itself and needs support from each one of us.

Continuing his long practice of extending help to people hit hard by such natural calamities, Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, donated Rs 64 lakh on Thursday, February 18, which happens to be his birthday.

"Many people asked me how will I celebrate my birthday this year. It has been said in the Shastras "People live for themselves, but those who live for philanthropy is the true meaning of life." Labourers in Uttarakhand need support the most. On my 64th birthday, I am making a humble contribution of Rs 64 lakh for them," Rajat Sharma said in his tweet.

Earlier in March 2020, Rajat Sharma had donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to bolster the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Back in September 2018, then Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda inaugurated battery operated bus service for patients and their attendants coming for treatment at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The free-of-cost bus service was launched as part of India TV's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. A total of 10 battery operated buses were later flagged off by Nadda, Rajat Sharma and India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan.

