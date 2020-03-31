India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma donates Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Joining the fight against coronavirus outbreak, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma today donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The PM CARES, or the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been set up as a public charitable trust, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to fight the distressing COVID-19 situation.

Donations to the PM-CARES Fund started pouring in after PM Modi's appeal. Several people including business leaders have come forward with their contributions.

Here's how you can donate to the PM-CARES Fund

1. Visit the official website -- pmindia.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'CLICK HERE FOR DONATION DETAILS'

3. Scan the QR code popped on the screen through BHIM and UPI app on your mobile phone.

4. Enter the donation amount on your phone.

Modes of payments available on the website pmindia.gov.in

Debit Cards and Credit Cards

Internet Banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

RTGS/NEFT

PM-CARES Fund Account Details