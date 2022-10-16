Suvendu Adhikari writes to Piyush Goyal; alleges 'Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee befooling people'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'CM Mamta befooling people': Suvendu Adhikari in a letter to Piyush Goyal

Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is 'befooling people by renaming the schemes 'already' launched by Central Government. The Bhartiya Janta Party MLA from Nandigram wrote a letter in this regard to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal.

In the letter, Suvendu wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention towards a specific publicity material published and displayed by the Department of Food & Supplies: West Bengal Government".

"This poster, a copy of which has duly been annexed herewith. provides information about a 'Festive Scheme' made available to the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) & SPHH (State Priority Ration Card) Ration Card holders for a limited time period starting from 23rd September 2022 till 30th October 2022."

"The message which is being circulated by the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, the Department of Food & Supplies; West Bengal Government on the occasion of Sharod-Utsav (Durga Pooja), Kaali Puja, Deepawali, and Chhath Puja is being promoted as a part of the now defunct 'Duare Ration' scheme & so-called (non-existent) 'Khadya Sethi' scheme", the letter stated.

"The Duare Ration (doorstep delivery of ration) scheme has always been in trouble since a was launched A vast majority of the Ration Dealers (distributors) objected to it and labeled it as impractical", Suvendu added.

"On the other hand, the Khadya Sathi scheme is lust another infamous 'Sticker Scheme' of the Mamta Banerjee Government. You (Piyush Goyal) must be aware that the West Bengal Government has been engaging in renaming the Central Government schemes to befool the general public into believing that the schemes are being provided by the State Government in order to claim credit of the benefits which are being provided by the Central Government. So. Khadya Sathi, is nothing but a label placed on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana", the letter stated.

"So this poster is another attempt to claim credit unethically. The food items that are being offered are actually being provided by the Central Government. But the State Government has made it look like their own in order to deceive people. I also urged you to take note of this 'unscrupulous' act and seek answers from the West Bengal Government for this act", Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his letter.

A week ago, Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "urgent deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence and ransacking of Ekbalpur police station to contain law and order situation.

“I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand,” tweeted the BJP leader.

Adhikari wrote he apprehended that as the West Bengal Government is reluctant to act against the perpetrators this time as well, as because they belong to a certain community, this time too this may flare up and start to spread across the state resulting in loss of lives and property; both public and private.

The state government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons, who have taken over the Ekbalpur police station, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

