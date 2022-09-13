Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nabanna Chalo: Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata, Police use water cannons to stop BJP workers

Highlights BJP MLA from West Bengal's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari was detained in Kolkata.

Apart from him, BJP's Locket Chatterjee was also detained during Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan.

They were detained from Hastings in Kolkata, where the police had put up heavy barricading.

Nabbana Chalo Abhiyan: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari was detained during the Nabanna Chalo procession in Kolkata today. Some visuals also showed city police use water cannons on BJP workers to disperse and stop them. Apart from Adhikari, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was also detained during the march.

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata, where the police had put up heavy barricading. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

"Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. BJP is coming," Adhikari told news agency ANI.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan. Buses carrying BJP workers, on their way to Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march, were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas. Police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

Further, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march. Several workers were detained.

"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Meanwhile, Police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP's Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession. A heavy barricading has been put up in Howrah also in view of the BJP's march.

Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police had turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News