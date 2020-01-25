Image Source : FILE Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley have been awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been awarded in the field of public affairs, while Sushma Swaraj who is former External Affairs ministers has also been awarded in the field of public affairs.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes has also been awarded Padma Vibhushan in public affairs.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities--- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases.

ALSO READ | Langar Baba Wins Padma Shri: Know the story of Jagdish Lal Ahuja