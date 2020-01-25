Image Source : FACEBOOK 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri, posthumously

Social activist Abdul Jabbar who fought for the victims and survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy has been awarded Padma Shri, posthumously. 'Jabbar bhai’ as he is fondly called, lost his mother, father and brother to the world’s worst industrial accident. He himself suffered lung fibrosis and lost 50% of his vision. But the unsung hero never stopped fighting.

After months of treatment, Jabbar passed away on November 14 2019. Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government announced that it would bear expenses of Jabbar's treatment.

Before the government could do anything to improve his medical condition, Jabbar passed away a few hours after the announcement.