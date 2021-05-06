Image Source : PTI (FILE) Deploy doctors, ramp up health infra to deal with possibility of third wave: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation and reports suggesting that the third wave of Covid-19 will hit children in a big way. The court asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave as the latter submitted a plan on allocating oxygen to states.

On the Centre's formula for oxygen allocation on the basis of beds, the court said that it requires a complete revamp. The court asked the Centre for a plan for logistics.

The apex court said that the third wave of the pandemic is around the corner and that it is time to start preparing for it.

"Third wave comes how will you deal with it?...Scientists saying children will be affected and they can go into hospitals and have to be accompanied by mother or father," the court said.

Experts have warned that the third wave of Covid-19 is due between October and December and it will hit children in a big way. They have urged both the Centre and state governments to chalk out strategies and gear up to handle the situation.

The court urged the Centre to deploy doctors who have completed their internships to deal with the crisis.

Latest India News