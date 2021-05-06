Image Source : PTI India reports 4,12,262 new Covid-19 cases, 3,980 deaths in 24 hours, both highest so far

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new Covid-19 cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's tally has now surged past the 2.1 crore mark. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (920), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 353 deaths.

India had become the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh cases in a single day on April 30, when it reported 4.08 lakh infections.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 57,640 cases, followed by Karnataka with 50,112 cases, Kerala with 41,953 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 31,111 cases and Tamil Nadu with 23,310 cases.

49.52% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 13.98% of the new cases.

India now has 35,66,398 active cases and reported 2,30,168 deaths so far. According to MoHFW, a total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,25,13,339 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 19,55,733, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to Wednesday (May 5) for Covid-19, of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, reeling under the second wave of Covid, Karnataka saw new cases breach the 50,000 mark, including 23,106 in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Kerala recorded 41,953 cases in last 24 hours.

WATCH | COVID: Australia gifts 1056 ventilators, 43 oxygen concentrators to India

ALSO READ: Why insist on RTPCR test report to approve requisition for Remdesivir: HC asks Delhi govt, ICMR

Latest India News