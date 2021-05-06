Covid-19: Delhi government readies plan for home delivery of medical oxygen, Check details

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi government readies plan for home delivery of medical oxygen, Check details

Oxygen Home Delivery in Delhi: The Delhi government has prepped a detailed plan to deliver medical oxygen at the doorstep of Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation. The decision was taken amid raging Covid1-9 cases and bed crunch in the national capital.

Several Covid-19 patients in Delhi are unable to find a bed in hospitals and are undergoing treatment at home. Patients who need oxygen support will now be able to get the life-saving gas at their place of treatment.

The government has said that those in need can make a request online by visiting delhi.gov. in. They will have to provide a photo identity card, Aadhar card and Covid-19 report. The concerned department officials will ensure the delivery of medical oxygen to the patient.

The fresh wave of the coronavirus infection in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

Latest India News