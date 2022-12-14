‘It is very irritating’: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of fresh bench for Bilkis Bano case

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
Bilkis Bano, who moved the Supreme Court challenging the remission and release of 11 convicts, said she would stand and fight again. "I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right," she asserted.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2022 14:26 IST
Setback for Bilkis Bano
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Setback for Bilkis Bano

Rejecting the submissions seeking an early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea, Supreme Court on Wednesday said the writ (petition) will be listed and asked the lawyer not to keep mentioning the same thing again and again.

The submissions sought an early setting up of a fresh bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gang-rape case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was urged by lawyer Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bano, that another bench was needed to be constituted to hear the case.

“The writ (petition) will be listed. Please, do not keep mentioning the same thing again and again. It is very irritating,” the CJI said.

SC judge recuses from hearing 

Supreme Court judge Bela M Trivedi on Tuesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Bano. The CJI will now have to set up a fresh bench, to which Justice Trivedi will not be a part, to hear Bano’s case.

The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI and the trial was transferred to a Maharashtra court by the Supreme Court.

As soon as a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi sat for the day, Justice Rastogi announced his sister judge will not like to hear the case.

"List the matter before a bench in which one of us is not a member," the bench headed by Justice Rastogi ordered without specifying any reason for the recusal of justice Trivedi.

(With PTI input)

 

