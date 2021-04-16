Friday, April 16, 2021
     
Sunday lockdown in UP: Upto Rs 10,000 fine for not wearing mask

Essential services will be allowed during restrictions that will come into effect at 8:00 pm on Saturday night and will remain in place till Monday 7:00 am.

Lucknow Published on: April 16, 2021 13:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL.

Upto Rs 10,000 fine for not wearing mask. 

The government of Uttar Pradesh has imposed weekend lockdown in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. 

Essential services, however, will be allowed during the restrictions that will come into effect at 8:00 pm on Saturday night and will remain in place till Monday 7:00 am.

On Sunday, there will a complete lockdown in both urban and rural regions of the state. The UP government said that a massive sanitisation programme will be carried out across all 75 districts. 

If a person will be caught without wearing face mask in the state, then initially the fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed upon him/her. 

Second time violators could be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000. 

During weekend lockdown, a massive sanitisation drive will be carried out to contain the spread of deadly virus.

On every day basis, around 2 lakhs Covid-19 tests are taking place in the state. 

