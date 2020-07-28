47,704 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 14.87 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 14.83 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured, discharged or migrated and 33,425 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country has witnessed a single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Comparing the global tally, till Monday, India with 1,435,453 cases ranked third. It is followed by Russia (816,680), South Africa (452,529), Mexico (395,489), Peru (375,961), Chile (347,923), the UK (301,706), Iran (293,606), Pakistan (274,289), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (268,934), Colombia (248,976), Italy (246,286), Turkey (227,019), Bangladesh (226,225), France (220,352), Germany (207,112), Argentina (167,416), Canada (116,471), Iraq (112,585), Qatar (109,597) and Indonesia (100,303), the CSSE figures showed.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,287,974 and 148,009, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,442,375 infections and 87,618 deaths.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|142(28 )
|182(6 )
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|48956(4525 )
|46301(3046 )
|1041(56 )
|Arunachal Pradesh
|650(45 )
|505(77 )
|3
|Assam
|8109(155 )
|24040(985 )
|79(2 )
|Bihar
|13117(800 )
|25815(1762 )
|244(10 )
|Chandigarh
|302(18 )
|572(17 )
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|2463(98 )
|4944(261 )
|43(4 )
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|362(34 )
|550(20 )
|2
|Delhi
|11904(753 )
|114875(1807 )
|3827(21 )
|Goa
|1549(57 )
|3277(230 )
|35(2 )
|Gujarat
|13131(436 )
|40365(734 )
|2326(26 )
|Haryana
|6556(61 )
|24384(730 )
|392(3 )
|Himachal Pradesh
|966(101 )
|1198(25 )
|12(1 )
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7680(197 )
|9928(411 )
|312(7 )
|Jharkhand
|4486(157 )
|3704(279 )
|85(3 )
|Karnataka
|58425(3029 )
|35838(2088 )
|1878(82 )
|Kerala
|9664(236 )
|9300(689 )
|61(2 )
|Ladakh
|218(2 )
|1063(6 )
|4(1 )
|Madhya Pradesh
|7857(218 )
|19132(644 )
|811(12 )
|Maharashtra
|148905(3120 )
|213238(6044 )
|13656(267 )
|Manipur
|681(29 )
|1554(30 )
|0
|Meghalaya
|562(15 )
|135(41 )
|5
|Mizoram
|168(10 )
|193(10 )
|0
|Nagaland
|786(42 )
|549(8 )
|4
|Odisha
|8456(502 )
|16793(864 )
|140(10 )
|Puducherry
|1101(46 )
|1645(84 )
|40(2 )
|Punjab
|4102(6 )
|8810(513 )
|306(15 )
|Rajasthan
|9935(556 )
|25353(47 )
|621(8 )
|Sikkim
|397(40 )
|148(6 )
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|53703(1430 )
|156526(5471 )
|3494(85 )
|Telengana***
|12264(587 )
|41332(998 )
|463(8 )
|Tripura
|1526(116 )
|2361(152 )
|13(2 )
|Uttarakhand
|2475(72 )
|3566(71 )
|63
|Uttar Pradesh
|23921(1469 )
|41641(1738 )
|1426(39 )
|West Bengal
|19595(204 )
|37751(2097 )
|1372(40 )
|Total#
|485114(17232 )
|917568( 31991 )
|32771(708 )
