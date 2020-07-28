47,704 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 14.87 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A woman walks past as a man wearing mask practices yoga on a promenade at the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 14.83 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases tally to 14,83,157 including 4,96,988 active cases, 9,52,744 cured, discharged or migrated and 33,425 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. The country has witnessed a single-day spike of 47,704 positive cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Comparing the global tally, till Monday, India with 1,435,453 cases ranked third. It is followed by Russia (816,680), South Africa (452,529), Mexico (395,489), Peru (375,961), Chile (347,923), the UK (301,706), Iran (293,606), Pakistan (274,289), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (268,934), Colombia (248,976), Italy (246,286), Turkey (227,019), Bangladesh (226,225), France (220,352), Germany (207,112), Argentina (167,416), Canada (116,471), Iraq (112,585), Qatar (109,597) and Indonesia (100,303), the CSSE figures showed.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 16.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 652,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,407,310, while the fatalities rose to 652,459, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,287,974 and 148,009, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,442,375 infections and 87,618 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 (28 ) 182 (6 ) 0 Andhra Pradesh 48956 (4525 ) 46301 (3046 ) 1041 (56 ) Arunachal Pradesh 650 (45 ) 505 (77 ) 3 Assam 8109 (155 ) 24040 (985 ) 79 (2 ) Bihar 13117 (800 ) 25815 (1762 ) 244 (10 ) Chandigarh 302 (18 ) 572 (17 ) 13 Chhattisgarh 2463 (98 ) 4944 (261 ) 43 (4 ) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 (34 ) 550 (20 ) 2 Delhi 11904 (753 ) 114875 (1807 ) 3827 (21 ) Goa 1549 (57 ) 3277 (230 ) 35 (2 ) Gujarat 13131 (436 ) 40365 (734 ) 2326 (26 ) Haryana 6556 (61 ) 24384 (730 ) 392 (3 ) Himachal Pradesh 966 (101 ) 1198 (25 ) 12 (1 ) Jammu and Kashmir 7680 (197 ) 9928 (411 ) 312 (7 ) Jharkhand 4486 (157 ) 3704 (279 ) 85 (3 ) Karnataka 58425 (3029 ) 35838 (2088 ) 1878 (82 ) Kerala 9664 (236 ) 9300 (689 ) 61 (2 ) Ladakh 218 (2 ) 1063 (6 ) 4 (1 ) Madhya Pradesh 7857 (218 ) 19132 (644 ) 811 (12 ) Maharashtra 148905 (3120 ) 213238 (6044 ) 13656 (267 ) Manipur 681 (29 ) 1554 (30 ) 0 Meghalaya 562 (15 ) 135 (41 ) 5 Mizoram 168 (10 ) 193 (10 ) 0 Nagaland 786 (42 ) 549 (8 ) 4 Odisha 8456 (502 ) 16793 (864 ) 140 (10 ) Puducherry 1101 (46 ) 1645 (84 ) 40 (2 ) Punjab 4102 (6 ) 8810 (513 ) 306 (15 ) Rajasthan 9935 (556 ) 25353 (47 ) 621 (8 ) Sikkim 397 (40 ) 148 (6 ) 0 Tamil Nadu 53703 (1430 ) 156526 (5471 ) 3494 (85 ) Telengana*** 12264 (587 ) 41332 (998 ) 463 (8 ) Tripura 1526 (116 ) 2361 (152 ) 13 (2 ) Uttarakhand 2475 (72 ) 3566 (71 ) 63 Uttar Pradesh 23921 (1469 ) 41641 (1738 ) 1426 (39 ) West Bengal 19595 (204 ) 37751 (2097 ) 1372 (40 ) Total# 485114 (17232 ) 917568 ( 31991 ) 32771 (708 )

