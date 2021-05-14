Sputnik V Light, Russia's single-dose Covid vaccine, likely to be launched in India soon

Image Source : PTI Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V Light, Russia's single-dose vaccine for Covid19 is expected to be launched in India soon, informed Russia Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the first dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine was also administered in India, becoming the third vaccine in the country which will now be used for inoculation drive.

"Sputnik V is a Russian-Indian vaccine. A big part of its production will be in India. We expect to produce more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V in India this year. We hope for the introduction of Sputnik V Lite in India soon," Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Russia's Sputnik V vaccine priced at Rs 995 per dose in India, 1st shot administered by Dr Reddy's

The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021.

An efficacy level of almost 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests.

ALSO READ | COVID Vaccine: Centre to supply 192 lakh doses to states in 15 days free of cost

Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated:

Sputnik Light can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination.

The Sputnik Light vaccine elicits the development of virus neutralizing antibodies in 91.67% of individuals on the 28th day post immunization.

Cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day.

The immunization of individuals with pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Sputnik Light can elicit the increase of the level of antigen specific IgG antibodies by more than 40x in 100% of subjects 10 days after immunization.

No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

Latest India News