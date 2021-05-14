Russia's Sputnik V vaccine priced at Rs 995 per dose in India, 1st shot administered by Dr Reddy's

Image Source : ANI Dr Reddy's launched Sputnik V vaccine in India, priced at Rs 948+GST

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said as part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added.

"Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added.

The Company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

Dr Reddy's will work closely with stakeholders in the Government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort. This is a reaffirmation of the Company's commitment to explore every avenue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

(With PTI inputs)

