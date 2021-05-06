'Sputnik Light' single dose Covid vaccine with 80% efficacy approved by Russia

Image Source : TWITTER/@SPUTNIKVACCINE No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

As the world continues to fight deadly waves of coronavirus infection, there's some good news on the vaccine front. Russian health officials have approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sputnik Light has showed nearly 80 per cent efficacy in tests.

"Sputnik Light is a fast and reliable pandemic fighter. It helps to achieve a high level of protection quicker, helping to swiftly defeat virus surges and create lasting protection in the community," Sputnik said in a tweet.

The single dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia’s mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021, a statement issued by Sputnik said.

An efficacy level of almost 80% is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines.

Phase I/II of the Safety and Immunogenicity Study of the Sputnik Light vaccine has demonstrated that:

-Sputnik Light can elicit the development of antigen specific IgG antibodies in 96.9% of individuals on the 28th day after vaccination. -The Sputnik Light vaccine elicits the development of virus neutralizing antibodies in 91.67% of individuals on the 28th day post immunization. -Cellular immune response against the S Protein of SARS-CoV-2 develops in 100% of volunteers on the 10th day. -The immunization of individuals with pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 with Sputnik Light can elicit the increase of the level of antigen specific IgG antibodies by more than 40x in 100% of subjects 10 days after immunization. -No serious adverse events were registered after vaccination with Sputnik Light.

Sputnik V in India India has approved the use of Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine making it the third Covid vaccine after Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be used in the country.

As many as 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine first consignment landed in Hyderabad from Russia last week.

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddys Laboratories, which has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund for the vaccine, said in a statement that the initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up the supply chain for the larger vaccination program rollout.

Dr Reddys has already received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use ofSputnik V.