Hyderabad: Video captures moment speeding car fell off flyover

Two spine-chilling videos of an accident have emerged on the internet showing a speeding car falling off a flyover in Hyderabad. These videos were captured by CCTV cameras installed near newly-inaugurated bio-diversity flyover in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place at 1 pm on Saturday.

The first video captured a horrific moment where a red speeding car loses control at a steep turn and falls off the flyover and smashes on a footpath along the main road of Biodiversity Park intersection in Gachibowli area.

Accident from another angle. pic.twitter.com/CH0ei09DZK — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) November 23, 2019

The second video shows how the car falls off and smashes into a tree, crushing a woman passing by. The impact was so severe that it also uprooted a tree and two cars parked by the roadside. The car even dragged on for several yards after the collision.

Several people at the spot had a narrow escape while some got injured. People rushed for the rescue of injured soon after the incident took place.

The incident claimed a woman's life and six others survived the injuries. The deceased has been identified as Satyamma, a resident of Manikonda area. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Bonthu Rammohan has announced ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakh to next of kin of the woman and medical assistance to the victims who received injuries.

According to the media reports, the driver of the speeding car survived the crash after airbags got activated as it hit the ground. VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said that the car was being driven at a speed of 99-104 km.

The newly-inaugurated bio-diversity flyover connects the busy IT corridors of Gachibowli and Hitec City. It is the second major accident to take place on the flyover since its inauguration on November 4.

ALSO READ | Woman killed as speeding car falls on her from bio-diversity flyover in Hyderabad | Watch video

ALSO READ | Speeding car falls into river in MP's Tikamgarh