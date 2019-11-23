Woman killed as speeding car falls on her from bio-diversity flyover in Hyderabad

Women killed as speeding car falls on her from bio-diversity flyover (Representational Image)

A woman killed and several injured after a speeding car fell off a newly inaugurated flyover in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad on Saturday around 1 pm. The major accident also damaged two cars underneath the flyover.

The newly opened bio-diversity flyover was inaugurated earlier this month by Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.

The speeding car lost control while taking a steep turn and fell off the flyover on a woman who was waiting for an autorickshaw underneath the flyover. The impact was so severe that the woman got crushed under the car, which was completely smashed from the fall.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital.

This is the second major accident to take place on the flyover since its inauguration on November 4. Earlier this month, two people were killed after being hit by a car on the flyover.

