Sonia-Smriti Parliament face-off: Congress chief was heckled 'pack-wolf style' by BJP MPs, says Mahua Moitra

Sonia Gandhi-Smriti Irani Parliament face-off: Extending support to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday claimed that the Congress leader was heckled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.

Moitra, in a tweet, said Sonia Gandhi was "encircled and heckled" when she tried to speak to BJP parliamentarian Rama Devi who was upset over Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark.

"Was in Lok Sabha when a 75-year-old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press," tweeted Moitra.

"All rules in Lok Sabha always only for Opposition. Today as soon as LS started before Speaker could even say 'Baithiye', mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks," she added.

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy surrounding the 'Rashtrapatni' remark, saying Chowdhury has already apologised.

Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' in the Lower House.

After the House adjourned on Thursday, Gandhi walked up to an agitated Rama Devi and reportedly asked her if he has already apologised, why was she being dragged into it?

When Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was also present, tried to intervene, Gandhi asked her not to speak to her.

Later, Supriya Sule of the NCP and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi pacified the agitated members, sources said.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: "Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition?"

The Congress has alleged that Sonia Gandhi was heckled and the BJP should apologise on the issue and said that the BJP is twisting the facts.

