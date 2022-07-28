Rashtrapatni remark: When Sonia Gandhi said 'don't talk to me' to Smriti Irani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi

Rashtrapatni remark: Amid intense sloganeering inside the Lok Sabha over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, BJP's Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi too engaged in a verbal spat.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by Bittu and Gaurav Gogoi, was talking to Rama Devi and was discussing about her name being taken. "Why my name is being taken," Sonia asked. It was then when Smriti Irani approached and said, 'Ma'am may I help you'. I have taken your name in the Parliament." To which Sonia Gandhi snapped and said, "Don't talk to me..," sources said.

This conversation prompted, sloganeering from both sides. NCP's Supriya Sule and Gaurav Gogoi had to intervene to pacify the matter.

BJP members stalled both Houses of Parliament on Thursday as they protested against Chowdhury, the party's top leader in Lok Sabha, for calling calling Murmu "rashtrapatni". They too sought an apology from the Congress president over Chowdhury's remark.

Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he has made a "derogatory" remark against President Murmu. Therefore, the Congress chief must apologise to the nation, the BJP said.

Chowdhury, also regretted that Sonia Gandhi's name was being dragged into the controversy. "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?," Chowdhury said.

