Bengal school jobs scam: Partha Chatterjee forced me to store illegal cash, confesses Arpita Mukherjee

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, being produced at a court a day after she was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata.

Bengal school jobs scam: In the wake of the two consecutive recoveries of massive amounts of cash and gold from two of her residences in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Belgharia, Arpita Mukherjee on Thursday confessed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that she was forced by West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to allow her houses to be used to store the illegal cash.

