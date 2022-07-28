Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
Bengal school jobs scam: Partha Chatterjee forced me to store illegal cash, confesses Arpita Mukherjee

Bengal school jobs scam: According to ED sources, Mukherjee also admitted that the cash recovered from her residences was parked there by Chatterjee with the help of one of his close associates unknown to her.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya, Atul Bhatia Edited By : Paras Bisht | Kolkata
Updated on: July 28, 2022 12:56 IST
Image Source : PTI Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, being produced at a court a day after she was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata.

Bengal school jobs scam: In the wake of the two consecutive recoveries of massive amounts of cash and gold from two of her residences in Kolkata's Tollygunge and Belgharia, Arpita Mukherjee on Thursday confessed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that she was forced by West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to allow her houses to be used to store the illegal cash.

 

