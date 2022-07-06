Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
  4. Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia get additional charges of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Steel

Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia get additional charges of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Steel

As advised by Prime Minister Modi, the President directed that Smriti Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio and Ministry of Steel to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2022 21:20 IST
Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Image Source : PTI Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been assigned additional charges of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Steel respectively after two Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

Both Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh resigned as Union Ministers earlier in the day.

Post their resignations, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by PM Modi, accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from Union Council of Ministers.

Further, as advised by Prime Minister Modi, the President directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

