Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. His term as MP in the Upper House is set to end on Thursday.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2022 17:38 IST
Image Source : PTI Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the post a day before his Rajya Sabha term as MP is set to end
  • PM Modi is learnt to have praised Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's work during a cabinet meeting
  • Mukhtar Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns: Union Minister in the Modi government Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as minority affairs minister, a day before his Rajya Sabha term as an MP is set to end. Reports say he met PM Modi after tendering his resignation. 

Meanwhile, according to sources, it has been learned that PM Modi lauded Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh's contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday, Modi's appreciation of their work is being seen as an indication that it was their last Cabinet meeting.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president JP Nadda at the party headquarters.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD (U) quota.

(With inputs from PTI)

