Celebrated athlete PT Usha, Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade among 4 nominated for Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha News: Celebrated athlete PT Usha, iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and Film Director & screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad Garu have been nominated for Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister shared the information on Twitter and congratulated the nominees for their upcoming political innings.

"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

He also shared his pictures with Usha and Ilaiyaraaja along with his congratulatory messages in separate tweets.

"The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," Modi said.

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.

