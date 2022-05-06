'Political vendetta': BJP gets surprise support from Sidhu over Bagga's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

In a surprising turn of events, former Punjab Congres Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday extended support for the BJP after the arrest of Tajinder Bagga in Delhi earlier in the day.

Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state, CM Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader claimed that the arrest was a 'political vendetta'.

In a tweet, Sidhu wrote, "Tajinder Bagga could be from a different party, one could have ideological differences. But Political vendetta, of Arvind Kejriwal

and Bhagwant Mann, to settle personal scores through Punjab police is a cardinal sin… Stop tarnishing the image of Punjab Police by Politicising it.."

Bagga's arrest

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. However, vehicles bringing Bagga, who has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media, from Delhi to Mohali got held up in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Asked why the Punjab police team had been stopped, a Haryana police official told news agency PTI that there was information that Bagga had been "forcibly" picked up from his residence.

Police said that despite being served five notices, Bagga did not join the investigation. Last month, the Punjab Police booked him on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Delhi CM's residence.

